DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $479 million-485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.68 million.

DOCU traded up $6.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.92. The company had a trading volume of 214,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,724. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $144.29 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.45 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.26.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.00.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,287 shares of company stock valued at $13,953,658 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

