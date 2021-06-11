DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

DocuSign stock traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.00. The company had a trading volume of 40,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $144.29 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.26. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.63 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,287 shares of company stock valued at $13,953,658. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

