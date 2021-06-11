discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Given New GBX 930 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 930 ($12.15) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of DSCV stock opened at GBX 891 ($11.64) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £797.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99. discoverIE Group has a 52-week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 768.88.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

