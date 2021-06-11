Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Piper Sandler

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DFS. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS opened at $122.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.33.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $475,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 62.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 11.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 577,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,824,000 after acquiring an additional 58,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.