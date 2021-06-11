Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 114,080 Shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170,280 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 114,080 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.49% of Evolution Petroleum worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 563,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,127,777 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 137,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after buying an additional 61,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

EPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Evolution Petroleum from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $5.01 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $167.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 93.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

