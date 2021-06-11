Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 4,470 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,971 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 41,806 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 246,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKBK stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.02. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $22.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 9,167 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $192,323.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,204.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,167 shares of company stock worth $509,174 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

