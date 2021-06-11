Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CASA. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $8.83 on Friday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.82 million, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. Equities analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,066,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,666,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,332 shares of company stock worth $1,345,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

CASA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

