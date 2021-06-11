Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $132.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.84. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.69 and a twelve month high of $147.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.77.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

