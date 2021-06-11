Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 17,197 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

NYSE QGEN opened at $47.72 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

