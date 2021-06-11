Digitex City (DGTX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.07 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One Digitex City coin can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00061569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00022725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.19 or 0.00824712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00046207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00087746 BTC.

About Digitex City

Digitex City (DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex City Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

