Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Trading Down 19% Over Last 7 Days

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $389,624.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00013139 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00144161 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001120 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000774 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.