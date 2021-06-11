Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:DBD traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.57. 7,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,148. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.84.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $943.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $676,550.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

