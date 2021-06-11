DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Down 86.7% in May

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the May 13th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of DIC Asset stock remained flat at $$18.60 on Friday. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.79.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

