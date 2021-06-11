dForce 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.32 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, dForce has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges. dForce has a total market cap of $18.70 million and $1.32 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00058018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.14 or 0.00775139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00084991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

dForce Profile

dForce is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

