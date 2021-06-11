DEX Trading 56.8% Lower Over Last Week (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded down 56.8% against the US dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $916,621.39 and $48,222.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00060126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00022197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.14 or 0.00805071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00086603 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00045197 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

