Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,026 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 167,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,905,950. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.05. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.51.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.