Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €122.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AIR. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €115.38 ($135.75).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €110.52 ($130.02) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €101.14.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.