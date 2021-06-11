Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1,005.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $922.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $893.83.

BLK opened at $867.44 on Friday. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $515.72 and a fifty-two week high of $890.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $838.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

