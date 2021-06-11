Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $298.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $294.00 to $298.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTN. Bank of America raised Vail Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $314.42.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $319.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.11. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $172.88 and a one year high of $338.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,140.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

