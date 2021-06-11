Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target to $17.00

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RPT. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

RPT opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,380.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.63.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31,239 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

