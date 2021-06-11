DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Insider Todd Michael Wood Sells 425 Shares

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 425 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $18,457.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,623,900.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd Michael Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00.

DMTK traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.38. 770,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,096. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.43. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.83.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Equities analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in DermTech by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,118,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,397,000 after acquiring an additional 231,450 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 283.6% during the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 116.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,889,000 after purchasing an additional 518,695 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth $40,632,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 152.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,528,000 after purchasing an additional 470,571 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

