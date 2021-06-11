Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6 billion-6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $46.48. 316,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,490,220. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

