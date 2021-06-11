Delphy (DPY) Hits Market Cap of $591,796.88

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 41.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Delphy has a total market cap of $591,796.88 and approximately $43,105.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00061170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00022254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.10 or 0.00825677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00087144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00045206 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

