Degenerator Hits 24 Hour Volume of $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.22 or 0.00460382 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003681 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00019179 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.81 or 0.01217520 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

