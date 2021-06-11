DeFiner Trading Down 28.2% Over Last 7 Days (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. DeFiner has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $245,656.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,728,876 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

