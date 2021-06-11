DeepOnion Hits Market Capitalization of $8.12 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000968 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and $1,402.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,505,281 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

