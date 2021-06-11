Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.050-14.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $9.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $334.36. 13,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,748. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.14. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $184.21 and a 1-year high of $353.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $369.53.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

