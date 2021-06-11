David Rudow Sells 6,184 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO David Rudow sold 6,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $385,139.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,765.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Rudow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $176,700.00.

Shares of NCNO stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.96. 299,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,530. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.65. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in nCino by 146.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 3,418.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

