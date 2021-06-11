Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issues Earnings Results

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.11. 247,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,303.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,911 shares of company stock worth $6,038,482. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLAY shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

