DAV Coin (DAV) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.71 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.37 million and $1.71 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00061726 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.43 or 0.00456902 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,316.37 or 1.00040957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00033881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00011878 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00067390 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.