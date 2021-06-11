DATA (DTA) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, DATA has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. DATA has a market cap of $8.05 million and $1.19 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00060807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00022267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $300.83 or 0.00818166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00086730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00045286 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (DTA) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

