Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Shares Down 4.7%

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) shares dropped 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.56 and last traded at $71.56. Approximately 3,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,513,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.09.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.49.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

