Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DARE. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Daré Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:DARE opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.41. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.81.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

