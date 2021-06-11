Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Holdings Lowered by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $136.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of -73.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.65. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.84.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

