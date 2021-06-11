Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives $265.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 16.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,915,000 after buying an additional 42,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $246.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.65. Danaher has a 52-week low of $164.51 and a 52-week high of $261.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.