Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.88 million-223.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.13 million.

Shares of DADA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,250. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.71. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $61.27. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion and a PE ratio of -17.12.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 36.39%. Research analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DADA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.88.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

