DA Davidson Increases The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $110.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LOVE has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $87.40 on Thursday. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.46, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Lovesac will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at $1,060,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,253,000 after acquiring an additional 27,705 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

