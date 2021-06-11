DA Davidson Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

FB Financial stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.21. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 17.39%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in FB Financial by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.