Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cypress Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 490.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,479 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 369.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.62. 3,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,564. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $119.99 and a 1-year high of $148.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.76.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

