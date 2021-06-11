Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,614,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,212,000 after buying an additional 24,797 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 22,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $4,060,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 52,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,128. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

