CVS Group’s (CVSG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CVSG. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVS Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,970.80 ($25.75).

Get CVS Group alerts:

CVS Group stock opened at GBX 2,145 ($28.02) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06. CVS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 932 ($12.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,345 ($30.64). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,083.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 134.06.

In other news, insider Richard Gray purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,872 ($24.46) per share, with a total value of £56,160 ($73,373.40). Also, insider Richard A. Connell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,808 ($23.62) per share, for a total transaction of £90,400 ($118,108.18).

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.