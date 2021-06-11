CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Price Target Cut to $28.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.21.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CVR Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 521,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,642,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 825.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 244,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,852,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.