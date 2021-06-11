Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Stock Price Down 24.1%

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) shares traded down 24.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 33,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,408% from the average session volume of 2,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.33.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMOT)

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles.

