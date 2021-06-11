CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

CURI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC grew its position in CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $860.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.35.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

