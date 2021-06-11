CSFB Increases The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$85.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lifted by CSFB from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$91.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$84.44.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$80.83 on Monday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$53.54 and a 52 week high of C$82.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$79.13. The company has a market cap of C$98.12 billion and a PE ratio of 13.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

