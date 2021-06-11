Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 43.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 397,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,063 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $68,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $200.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $200.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a PE ratio of 89.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

