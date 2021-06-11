CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.350-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.070-0.090 EPS.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $14.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,741,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,981. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of -317.50 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.95. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.88.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $1,115,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,433 shares of company stock worth $71,446,901. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

