CROAT Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. CROAT has a total market cap of $190,087.66 and approximately $19.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CROAT has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000186 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 87,588,184 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

