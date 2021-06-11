Critical Contrast: Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) vs. Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports N/A -2,177.56% -21.14% Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Genius Sports and Rush Street Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rush Street Interactive 0 1 5 0 2.83

Genius Sports presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.79%. Rush Street Interactive has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.69%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Genius Sports.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Genius Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genius Sports and Rush Street Interactive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $114.62 million 33.35 -$54.53 million N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive $278.50 million 10.83 -$570,000.00 ($0.01) -1,376.00

Rush Street Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Genius Sports.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats Genius Sports on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

