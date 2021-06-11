Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $326.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Securities from $386.00 to $326.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $305.21.

COUP opened at $223.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of -85.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.62. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $12,714,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at $64,808,857.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 650.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

